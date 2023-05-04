Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Down 1.7%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.76. 6,345,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 5,894,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

