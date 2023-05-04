Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Realty Income worth $183,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,951. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

