REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 176.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 672,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 45.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

