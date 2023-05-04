REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.43. 252,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $844.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 222.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,070,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About REGENXBIO

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.