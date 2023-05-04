Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RNSDF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Price Performance

Renault stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.50. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.