Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTC:RKLIF – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. 5,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
