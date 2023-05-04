Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,458,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $156,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 539.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. 82,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

See Also

