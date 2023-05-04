Reviewing aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Exelixis 0 1 8 0 2.89

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for aTyr Pharma and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. Exelixis has a consensus target price of $25.92, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Exelixis.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -54.44% -46.19% Exelixis 11.31% 7.54% 6.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Exelixis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.39 million 10.49 -$45.34 million ($1.60) -1.28 Exelixis $1.61 billion 3.86 $182.28 million $0.57 33.70

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than aTyr Pharma. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exelixis beats aTyr Pharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc. operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.