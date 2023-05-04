RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %
RIBT opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
