RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

RIBT opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

