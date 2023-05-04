Robert W. Baird Trims ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price to $270.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.30.

ICON Public stock opened at $185.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $249.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

