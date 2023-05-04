Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) vs. Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) Head to Head Analysis

Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL – Get Rating) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Woodstock and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Robinhood Markets 3 5 3 0 2.00

Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $11.91, indicating a potential upside of 42.11%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Woodstock.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodstock N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets -131.63% -8.40% -2.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Woodstock and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Woodstock and Robinhood Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodstock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets $1.36 billion 5.53 -$1.03 billion ($6.99) -1.20

Woodstock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets.

Volatility & Risk

Woodstock has a beta of -1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robinhood Markets has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats Woodstock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodstock

Woodstock Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of security brokerage and investment banking. It trades equity securities on an agency only basis and trades bonds and other instruments on a principal or agency basis on various exchanges as well as maintains selling agreements with mutual fund families and insurance companies offering load and no load funds, annuities and insurance products. The company was founded by William Jasper Raike III in March 1995 and is headquartered in Woodstock, GA.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

