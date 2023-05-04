Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Lowered by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.88.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,809 shares of company stock worth $1,680,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.22. 326,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.46 and its 200-day moving average is $272.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

