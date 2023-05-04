Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Anne K. Roby Buys 300 Shares

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rogers Price Performance
Shares of ROG opened at $164.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.97. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $273.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.41.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
About Rogers
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers (ROG)
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.