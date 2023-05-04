Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Anne K. Roby Buys 300 Shares

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ROG opened at $164.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.97. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $273.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.41.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 9.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

