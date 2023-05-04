Round Dollar Price Hits $5.15 on Major Exchanges (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $10.30 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.15 or 0.00017878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

