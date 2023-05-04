Royal Bank of Canada Lowers First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FCXXF. Desjardins assumed coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $11.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.