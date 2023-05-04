Royal Bank of Canada Trims Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Target Price to C$5.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRT.UN opened at C$5.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$337.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.46. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$5.63.

In related news, insider Morguard Corporation purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,750.00. Insiders have bought 587,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

