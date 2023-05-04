Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.40-4.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.23.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $100,326,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,770.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 366,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.