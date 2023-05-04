Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.40. 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

