Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.40. 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Rupert Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rupert Resources (RUPRF)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.