Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 106,462 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,462 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Medtronic worth $147,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE MDT traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,195. The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

