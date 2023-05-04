Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 150,983 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,983 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $289,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,335. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80. The company has a market cap of $296.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

