Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 563,794 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,791,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,794 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $112,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,191,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,106 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,828,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,435,000 after purchasing an additional 341,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

INVH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 966,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

