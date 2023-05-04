Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $257.29 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,814,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308,767 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Schlumberger worth $257,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.74. 5,141,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,507,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

