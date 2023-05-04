Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $455.32 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,033,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,764 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 0.9% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $455,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

PLD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,704. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $153.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average is $118.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.