Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 688,956 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,407,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 688,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $193,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,459,000 after acquiring an additional 560,250 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,064 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,301,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,987,000 after purchasing an additional 747,926 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,812,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,483,000 after buying an additional 412,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 4,075,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

