Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 32,286 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $122,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.