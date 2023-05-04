Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,296. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.72. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.