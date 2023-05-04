Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after buying an additional 332,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 259,839 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 7.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,810,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,508,000 after purchasing an additional 569,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sabre by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 861,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

