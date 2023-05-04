Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Bank of America

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
SAFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.67.
Safehold Stock Down 0.7 %
SAFE stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.28.
Safehold Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.46%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Safehold
In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 1,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,733,346.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Safehold by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Safehold
Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
