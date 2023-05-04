Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Bank of America

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Stock Down 0.7 %

SAFE stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $49.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safehold

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 1,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,733,346.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Safehold by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

(Get Rating)

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.