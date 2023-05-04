Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMGet Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.01 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

