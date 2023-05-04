Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.01 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.21.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
Read More
