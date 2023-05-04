Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is Equity Investment Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,685 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Sanofi worth $93,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,966,000 after buying an additional 523,705 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 382,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,109. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

