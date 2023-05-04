Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

SAR traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.77. 48,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,516. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $282.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.37. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

