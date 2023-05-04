Saybrook Capital NC Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 3.6% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.57. 197,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $197.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.72) to GBX 4,890 ($61.09) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.22) to GBX 4,200 ($52.47) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.48) to GBX 2,750 ($34.36) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

