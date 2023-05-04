SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $300.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.87.
Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $240.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $356.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.05.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
