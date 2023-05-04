SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $300.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.87.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $240.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $356.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.05.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

