Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Shares Down 5.6%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 1,957,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,227,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Scirocco Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of £3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.26.

About Scirocco Energy

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

