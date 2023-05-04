Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Announces Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $64.03. 632,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.63. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $114.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

