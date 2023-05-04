Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.47. 181,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

