Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 407,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,086. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

