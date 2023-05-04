Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Down 7.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $44.22. 422,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,089,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Sealed Air by 51.9% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $22,688,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

