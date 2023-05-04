Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.
Select Medical Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.02. 1,007,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,348. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.91.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Select Medical Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Medical (SEM)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.