Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.02. 1,007,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,348. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

