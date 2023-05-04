Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.10-$9.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.28. 161,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,797. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.81.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

