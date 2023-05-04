Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Gap Down to $71.60

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.60, but opened at $68.00. Service Co. International shares last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 506,313 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,050,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,353,000 after purchasing an additional 448,311 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

