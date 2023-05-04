ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Boosted by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 559.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,212 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.2% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $49,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,372,000 after buying an additional 99,388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.33.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $432.49. 766,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.25, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

