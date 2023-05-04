Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,519 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 1.7% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Copart by 23.2% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $78.66. 460,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,965. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

