Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Drops By 5.8%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 695,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Insider Transactions at CareMax

In other CareMax news, Director Bryan Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CareMax by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CareMax by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CareMax by 42.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CareMax Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMAX shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $2.51 on Thursday. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $279.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.73.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

