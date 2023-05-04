Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Drops By 5.8%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 695,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.
In other CareMax news, Director Bryan Cho acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CareMax by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CareMax by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CareMax by 42.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $2.51 on Thursday. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $279.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.73.
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
