Short Interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Decreases By 6.7%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Shares of INSM opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 196.26% and a negative return on equity of 865.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Insmed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insmed by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Insmed by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Insmed by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
