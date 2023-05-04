Short Interest in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Increases By 6.5%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Inventiva Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ IVA opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

Inventiva Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva S.A. ( NASDAQ:IVA Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.