Short Interest in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Increases By 6.5%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVAGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

NASDAQ IVA opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVAGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

