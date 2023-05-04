Siacoin Price Hits $0.0038 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $205.00 million and $2.27 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,858.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00304887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00540984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00066707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.13 or 0.00405897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001121 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,924,872,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

