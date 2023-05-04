SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

SIF opened at $2.40 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.