Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSIC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. Silver Spike Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSIC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Silver Spike Investment in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.30 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Silver Spike Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.