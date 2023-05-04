Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.80-$11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.